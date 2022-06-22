How Vogue Williams' baby Otto is connected to the royal family The podcast host is a mum-of-three

TV presenter and podcast host Vogue Williams recently welcomed her third child with her husband Spencer Matthews, and we're thrilled for them.

MORE: Exclusive: Vogue Williams on baby number four with Spencer Matthews and post-partum body image

The couple's baby boy, Otto, was born at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on April 18, joining his older siblings, Theodore, three, and Gigi, one. Two-month-old Otto is absolutely adorable – and did you know he is connected to royalty through his name?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Baby Otto meets his siblings for the first time

Dad Spencer's older brother is James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton – sister of the Duchess of Cambridge.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple told us that baby Otto's middle name is 'James', inspired by Spencer's brother. What a lovely tribute!

MORE: How Prince William and Kate Middleton prioritise their children over royal duties

READ: Why Duchess Kate and Zara Tindall are both stopping at three children - details

Vogue and Spencer's baby Otto

Vogue explained how they came to choose Otto's name: "I heard somebody else's child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck.

"I just loved it. I think Otto James together sounds really cool."

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton

Vogue has been sharing photos and video clips of her sweet baby Otto with her Instagram fans, and this week the model posted a clip of Otto enjoying his first-ever swim in a pool with herself and older siblings Theodore and Gigi.

The little boy looked seriously adorable having his first dip as his brother and sister swam around him.

Vogue took Otto for his first swim

In a previous interview with HELLO!, proud dad Spencer revealed: "We feel very fortunate and really blessed - we couldn't ask for better kids."

"It's always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that."

Vogue also told us: "Otto slotted in straight away. The kids love him and we are obsessed with him. Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It's really lovely to see."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.