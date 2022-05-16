Cameron Diaz opens up with Kelly Clarkson as she makes rare comment about her daughter and parenting The star was the most candid she's been

Though Cameron Diaz has stepped away from Hollywood and public life, she didn't shy away from opening up about her parenting style during her recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The actress welcomed daughter Raddix Madden in late 2019 with husband Benji Madden, who she married in 2015.

She discussed with Kelly all things regarding her two-year-old and her approach to navigating the infamous terrible twos, which left the host quite impressed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cameron showcases beautiful wooden living room

MORE: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden melt hearts with rare declarations of love on wedding anniversary

Given that appearances by the actress are rare, the singer didn't hesitate with the questions everyone wants to know about life with Raddix and Benji.

Of her daughter, Cameron said: "I love it, I feel like it's the best thing… Well I don't feel like it, I know it's the best thing I've ever done in my life."

The American Song Contest host even tested her, asking about patience and the difficult toddler years, but the first-time-mom insisted: "I feel like as a parent it's your job to just be like 'Okay so what are you feeling here.'"

Cameron met Benji in 2014 when his brother, Joel, brought him to a dinner party at her house

She explained: "There's something there… Kids are always trying to express a feeling, they're not actively trying to be bad."

MORE: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's hilarious wedding mishap at Beverly Hills mansion

MORE: Cameron Diaz reveals first impression of husband Benji Madden

Taking Kelly through the process of her "mom checklist," she said: "I feel like as a parent my job is to help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through, and be able to help her identify that, and then move through it."

The two also joked about how Cameron's outfit was very Zoom appropriate, though the interview was in person

The American Idol star couldn't help but be impressed with her parenting method, and was quick to ask her how she has so much patience.

She revealed it's one of the perks of being an older parent, candidly saying that: "I think because I am an older parent… and I really worked hard to get a child… I'm very fortunate to have been able to take the time to do it and be there with her."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.