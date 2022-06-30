All we know about Cameron Diaz's daughter Raddix - family life away from spotlight revealed The Hollywood star shares her daughter with husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and after welcoming daughter Raddix in 2019.

LOOK: Cameron Diaz divides fans after sharing photo of her unusual breakfast

The Hollywood star shares Raddix with husband Benji Madden, and while she has chosen not to share photos of her child online in order to give her a private life away from the spotlight, she has occasionally given an insight into their family life.

Cameron, 49, recently opened up about being an older mom in an interview with People.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside kitchen at home with daughter Raddix

She said that she was "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids," and that "I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her."

MORE: Cameron Diaz shares picture of family life with husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix

SEE: Cameron Diaz opens up about married life with Benji Madden

Raddix is from a very famous family too, as it's not just Cameron and Benji who are well known, but her aunt and uncle happen to be Nicole Richie and Joel Madden.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May, Cameron gave a rare insight into what kind of a mother she is.

Cameron Diaz is a doting mom to daughter Raddix

The star described motherhood as "the best thing I've ever done in life." The 49-year-old did admit that there have been times when she has lost her cool though.

MORE: Cameron Diaz gives rare glimpse inside home life with baby Raddix

READ: Cameron Diaz makes heartfelt revelation about being baby Raddix’s mum

When Kelly asked her about frustrating parenting moments, Cameron said that she does her "mom checklist" and tries to understand what Raddix might be feeling. "Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?'" she explained.

"And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it."

Cameron Diaz with husband Benji Madden

Cameron retired from acting after becoming a mom, but on Wednesday it was revealed that she would be coming out of retirement after eight years.

SEE: Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside cosy home she's raising baby daughter Raddix in

SEE: Cameron Diaz opens up about married life with Benji Madden

The Charlie’s Angels star hasn't made a film since 2014, when she starred in an adaptation of the musical Annie alongside Jamie Foxx, who was also her co-star in the 1999 film Any Given Sunday. She will now return to screens alongside Jamie for a new Netflix comedy film titled Back in Action.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.