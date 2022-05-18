Cameron Diaz has lifted the lid on her life behind closed doors with her fiercely private family and made a relatable confession.

The former Hollywood actress is a very proud mom to Raddix, two, who she shares with her rocker husband, Benji Madden.

While they keep their little girl out of the spotlight, Cameron has revealed a little bit about her parenting skills and the rollercoaster ride of being a mom.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cameron said being a parent was the ultimate gift but admitted there are times it can be a challenge.

When asked about how she copes with those troubling moments, the mom-of-one confessed that she has a "check list" she goes through.

She said that she asked herself: "Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?'"

Cameron and Benji are proud parents

Cameron added: "And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it."

Not that she doesn't ever lose her cool! Cameron admitted: "You know what's also really imperative, is to repair. Like if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, 'Oh my God, mommy lost her [expletive]' And, 'I didn't mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that mommy's human too.'"

Cameron is no longer in acting and focuses on her wine business instead

The former actress and her musician spouse secretly welcomed their daughter at the end of 2019 and made the surprise announcement in January 2020.

At the time, they shared a statement which read: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!"

