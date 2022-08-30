Alex Jones shares rare video of children – and fans are in love The One Show presenter is a mum-of-three

Alex Jones is gearing up to send her children back to school with the summer holidays drawing to an end, and she shared a stunning video to mark the occasion.

In the sweet clip, The One Show presenter shared a glimpse into their summer break, with her sons playing in the fields and a wooded area that featured a small spring for them to wade in. The mum-of-three even joined in on the fun as she walked hand-in-hand with her eldest son, Teddy, through the refreshing waters, before adding a photo of Teddy and younger brother Kit wrapped up in a towel.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares rare video of children to mark end of summer

The video ended with a scene that many parents will relate to, as even though the sun was shining outside, at one point Teddy just wanted to be inside as he lounged on a cream sofa.

The video also showed how intense the summer heat had been in England, starting off with a field that had wilted during the successive heatwaves.

In a touching caption, Alex wrote: "The last day of summer holidays before I go back to work. We've packed a lot into the last 4 weeks. Hope you've had a good bank holiday and I'll see you on the telly tomorrow."

Alex enjoyed a summer with her family

Fans loved the insight into her break, as one enthused: "Looks like you had such a lovely time," and a second added: "Lovely photographs, happy memories."

A third commented: "Looks like a wonderful summer," while a fourth posted: "Glad you have had precious family time, you deserve [heart emojis]."

And one follower was excited that Alex would soon be returning to our screens as they penned: "Have loved seeing a snippet of your summer. Looking forward to seeing you back in your slot."

Alex's sons have a close bond

The star has been sharing snippets of all of her family adventures and last week, the 45-year-old treated her legions of fans to a few snippets from her trip to Devon. In one sweet clip, her family could be seen toasting marshmallows over an open log fire.

In another snap, Alex cradled baby Annie as they visited Dartington Hall Estate in Totnes.

Dressed for the balmy weather, the TV star opted for a pair of chic high-waisted denim shorts which she paired with a light blue linen shirt, tan leather sandals, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a tangerine orange handbag.

Little Annie looked adorable in her frilly shorts and baby pink cardigan. Alex captioned the snap: "Coffee stop at Dartington hall estate this morning."

