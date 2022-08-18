Penelope Cruz's jet black hair transformation for new role needs to be seen The Oscar winner is quite the chameleon

Penelope Cruz has established a reputation for herself as one of Hollywood's raving beauties, but she isn't afraid to switch things up when a role calls for it.

MORE: Penelope Cruz makes surprising revelation about working with Antonio Banderas

The actress is making another quite noticeable transformation for her latest role in Michael Mann's upcoming biopic, Ferrari.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz stars in The 355 trailer

Images were spotted of the star shooting in Modena, Italy for her part as Laura Ferrari, the wife of Ferrari founder Enzo.

She looked the part with a timely look, donning a simple blue patterned dress with a distinctly 1950s silhouette, paired with sheer black tights and a cardigan.

MORE: Penelope Cruz turns heads in statement pink dress as she joins famous friends at annual Tribeca dinner

However, what really stood out was the change with her hair, as Penelope traded in her luscious deep brown locks for a jet black bob, bouncing along with her as she moved about the set.

Director Michael confirmed that filming on the project had begun earlier in the week with a photograph from the set he shared on social media.

Penelope went for a black bob for Ferrari

Ferrari went through production hell ever since Michael announced it in 2015, and currently stars Adam Driver in the lead role, with Shailene Woodley, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey also making up the cast.

The change comes on the heels of another massive hair transformation for Penelope, the massive red curls she sported for the Spanish-Argentine comedy, Official Competition.

MORE: Penelope Cruz strikes a pose in a chic power suit with an unexpected touch

MORE: Salma Hayek pays tribute to Penelope Cruz with a throwback you need to see

Penelope plays Lola Cuevas, an internationally acclaimed director, who is commissioned by a billionaire wanting to enter the movies to create a cinematic masterpiece.

She casts diametrically opposite Felix (played by Antonio), a commercial superstar and playboy, and Ivan (played by Oscar Martínez), a studied theater actor and teacher.

The actress starred in the critically acclaimed Official Competition

The three work on making a movie together to hilarious effect, with many of Lola's complicated and unusual exercises adding to the comedic touches of the film.

The project serves as a commentary and satire of the movie-making machine, featuring many references to popular film industry hallmarks like critical reviews, awards, complicated dynamics between co-stars, and more, and has received rave reviews since release.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.