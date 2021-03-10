Michelle Keegan reveals why family have stopped asking for grandchildren The Brassic star is married to Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has spoken openly in the past about feeling frustrated by constant speculation about when she will start a family with husband Mark Wright.

And it appears her family has been listening to her woes as she revealed they no longer quiz her about becoming a mum.

The Brassic star touched on motherhood in a new interview with You magazine, admitting the questions "affect her so much".

"Mark is asked about it occasionally but I’m asked every single time," she explained, adding that it is nobody’s business what "goes on behind closed doors".

When quizzed on whether she is still probed by her and Mark's families about starting one of their own, she admitted: "Not anymore! People don’t mean any harm by it, but they know what the answer’s going to be."

In the same interview, Michelle reacted to rumours that have suggested her marriage to Mark has been "strained" due to their various overseas work commitments.

Opening up about their relationship, the actress explained: "Going away for work is never seen as a good thing, only as a negative, and I don't understand that.

"Are you seriously supposed to turn down work in case it impacts your marriage? I find it ridiculous. The travelling could be tiring but it was amazing."

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright married in 2015

After tying the knot in May 2015 in a star-studded wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!, the couple spent large amounts of time in separate countries. Michelle was busy filming Our Girl in South Africa and Malaysia, while Mark's showbiz presenting gig was based in Los Angeles.

They met in Dubai in 2012, but kept their relationship under wraps before going public at the British Soap Awards in May 2013.

The lovebirds went on to marry two years later, with Mark telling HELLO! at the time: "It was the day our dreams came true," while Michelle added: "Seeing Mark looking back at me as I walked down the aisle was the best feeling ever."

