Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby plans: everything the couple has said

Michelle Keegan, 35, and Mark Wright, 35, are in for an exciting year as they plan to move into their Essex megamansion after years of hard work, but what have the couple said about their plans to start a family?

What has Michelle Keegan said about having a baby?

Speaking to Women's Health in 2018, Michelle explained that she was too busy for kids at the time but admitted: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

What has Mark Wright said about having a baby?

When asked about starting a family by The Sun Online, Mark revealed: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year."

TOWIE star Mark is a doting uncle

He continued: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!"

While speaking on Heart Radio, Mark even revealed the baby name they have in mind for a little one. "Me and my wife, we're not trying for kids yet, I'm gonna state that, however, we hopefully one day will have kids and she loves both Teddy and Theodora," he said speaking to Robbie Williams.

What have Michelle and Mark's family said about them having a baby?

In an interview with HELLO! Jessica Wright, who is now a proud mum of one, revealed that she was pleased she was having a child at the same time as her brother Josh. She added: "Hopefully, Mark and Michelle will be [parents] soon, too."

The couple even have baby names sorted

In an interview with You magazine, Michelle was asked if her family quiz her about baby plans much. "Not anymore!" she admitted. "People don’t mean any harm by it, but they know what the answer’s going to be."

We're sure when the time is right, Michelle and Mark will make the most wonderful parents.