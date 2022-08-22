Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's very regal house rule revealed

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's dream home is almost complete, and one of their very strict house rules has now been revealed.

The couple's construction company @jfreemanbuildsltd, who have worked tirelessly on their project, uploaded a video of the mansion's façade and a 'Keep off the grass' sign was there for all to see.

There's a narrow stretch of lawn which borders the outside of the property, as well as perfectly pruned flowerbeds with pretty pink blooms and plenty of pot plants.

It's unclear if the sign is a temporary measure to allow the grass to bed in without any footfall or if the rule will remain in place for visitors once the couple reside at the property full time.

The couple have a sign which reads: 'Keep off the grass'

It's not uncommon for there to be similar 'Keep off the grass' signs around the Queen's grand homes, in places such as Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

However, this summer Her Majesty did allow members of the public to step foot on her pristine lawns at her London palace, granting permission for people to sit and enjoy their own picnics there.

The couple will have a huge pool too

Michelle and Mark have been delighting fans for well over a year with updates about their major renovation project. The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star acquired an Essex property for £1.3million in 2020 and had planning permission granted by the local council in July of that year to embark on their huge project.

The bedroom views are unreal

Their marital home has its own bar, gym and even a playroom! Their bathroom has a mini spa inside and their bedroom has the most incredible view across the scenic landscape. Outside, the couple have added a jaw-dropping pool, lined the perimeter with trees and have one hell of a sweeping driveway.

Security wise, Michelle and Mark have an army of CCTV cameras and Hollywood-style gates at the entrance to their sprawling estate.

