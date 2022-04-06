Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's major hint for family plans The couple are building their dream home in Essex

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are building their dream home in Essex, and the plans submitted to Epping Forest Council show it will have a playroom!

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's master bedroom could be a hotel suite in new video

While the former TOWIE star and Brassic actress don't have any children yet, this major move suggests it is something in their sights for the future.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright unveil home bar - and it's epic

When quizzed on starting a family by The Sun Online, Mark revealed: We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year."

He continued: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!

The couple hope to have a family one day

"Triplets would be even better! And if we have quadruplets we'd be laughing because we'd have them all in one go!"

READ: Mark Wright left embarrassed after exposing bizarre nickname for wife Michelle Keegan

MORE: Mark Wright shares exciting news - he 'can't wait' for the summer

Their massive Essex mansion would certainly have enough room to raise a family. The huge property also benefits from plenty of grounds and there will also be an impressive outdoor pool in due course.

Michelle and Mark have luxury features for themselves too with a private bar downstairs and a sauna and steam room in their plush bathroom upstairs.

The stars have been sure to treat their pet pooches to luxury at their new abode too as there will be a dedicated doggie shower for the pups!

The stars are creating their dream home

All was revealed when Mark reposted a video from a company that is supplying the tiles for the special shower. @solihul_tiling_specialists wrote: "Getting set up for this shower tomorrow over at @WrightyHome. We don't let you down do we."

Mark and Michelle bought their £1.3million Essex home back in 2020 before knocking it down for the new build. It looks like this year the time will finally come for the couple to move in.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.