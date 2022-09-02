Naomi Campbell gives sweet update on rarely seen daughter The model has spoken out

Naomi Campbell, 52, has given a rare interview to French magazine Madame Figaro about her one-year-old daughter.

The supermodel admitted: "My priority is my daughter now… Every night, I put her to sleep by singing her lullabies. I need to feel her breath on me."

"My daughter is only one, but she is already a little person," she continued. "I can see her personality being formed: she is very decisive, full of joy, curious and dynamic. She's already walking and learning things at a surprising rate. I take her everywhere with me when I travel. Experiencing different places is very formative for a child. That's the way I grew up."

The star spoke out to a French publication

Naomi has experienced some backlash though, and all because she became a mother in her fifties. "I'm aware of the way people look at me, often with hostility. But I don't care. I wanted to be a mother," she told the publication.

"I'm convinced every woman knows when she's ready to have a child. My daughter arrived at exactly the right time. The feeling isn't really anything to do with age; it's experience, instinct and availability. I always knew I would be a mum one day, but I didn’t realise how much a baby would fill me with joy.

Fans love seeing Naomi's daughter

While Naomi likes to keep her personal life private, she did share a rare photograph of her daughter in May.

The tot was pictured sitting in a highchair watching her famous mummy on television. Fans went wild over the glimpse of Naomi's daughter and rushed to the comments section to share the love.

Naomi welcomed her daughter last year

"It's the last photo for me. Baby N [love heart emojis}" and "Omg the baby watching Naomi," were among the words left under the photos. A third penned: "Sweeeet little Nile! What an angel! And you too" and a fourth added: "How cute your daughter watching her mummy."

'Nile' is a name which featured a few times in the comments, but Naomi is actually yet to announce her daughter's name officially.

