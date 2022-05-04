Naomi Campbell shares rare photo of daughter - see special moment The supermodel shared the snap on Instagram

Naomi Campbell, 51, delighted her 12.5 million fans on Tuesday with a very rare photo of her baby daughter.

MORE: Naomi Campbell's private home is a total sanctuary for baby daughter

The supermodel uploaded a series of images of her stunning Met Gala look and those fans that scrolled to the end of the collection were treated to a snap of her adorable child.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See beautiful celebrity baby bumps

The almost one-year-old was pictured sat in a highchair watching her famous mummy on television. It's unknown if the candid photo was taken in a luxury hotel room or inside Naomi's home – either way, the surroundings are pretty fancy.

Fans went wild over the glimpse of Noami's daughter and rushed to the comments section to share the love.

Naomi Campbell shared a picture of her daughter online

"It's the last photo for me. Baby N [love heart emojis}" and "Omg the baby watching Naomi," were among the words left under the photos. A third penned: "Sweeeet little Nile! What an angel! And you too" and a fourth added: "How cute your daughter watching her mummy."

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox: the stars you forgot appeared on the Channel 4 show

READ: Naomi Campbell’s personal chef reveals her extraordinary food diet of only one meal per day

'Nile' is a name which featured a few times in the comments, but Naomi is actually yet to announce her daughter's name officially.

At just nine months old, the little one was a cover star for the first time, appearing on the front of Vogue magazine.

When the model announced her happy news back last year, she wrote on Instagram: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

The star welcomed her daughter into the world last year

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Naomi welcomed her daughter into the world at age 50 and she has admitted she's "never felt so much love" since her arrival.

"Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks. I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured into my daughter and I," she wrote on an Instagram post.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.