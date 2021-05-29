Naomi Campbell admits she's 'never felt so much love' since welcoming daughter The supermodel became a first-time mum at 50

Naomi Campbell stunned fans when she revealed earlier this month that she welcomed her first child at the age of 50.

And it appears she has been on cloud nine ever since as she admitted on Friday that she has "never felt so much love" since becoming a mother.

Sharing an insight into her new life as a parent, the supermodel posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a white dress at sunset, surrounded by a sea of beautiful flower arrangements.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks. I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured into my daughter and I.

"Thank you all for the warm messages of support and birthday wishes."

Naomi, who celebrated her 51st birthday on 22 May, added: "Despite the challenging year we’ve all had, there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for. By God's Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel, strength and perseverance. Love, Naomi."

Naomi thanked fans for their support following her baby news

The 51-year-old shocked the world earlier this month when she revealed she had secretly welcomed a baby daughter by sharing the first photo of her newborn on Instagram.

The image was a sweet snap of the little one's tiny feet in her hand.

Captioning the heartwarming photo, Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

Naomi has yet to reveal her daughter's name

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The baby's name has yet to be revealed, and Naomi has not divulged how she welcomed her daughter, but she may have used a surrogate after previously crediting science with giving her an opportunity to start a family "whenever she wants".

