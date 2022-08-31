Hoda Kotb's decision to spend time with her family over the summer is so relatable The Today star is a doting mom

Hoda Kotb is one of Today's much-loved hosts and has a mass of fans around the United States.

The TV star loves her job and enjoys working alongside her co-stars, but over the summer she has made the decision to spend more time at home.

Taking time off work has resulted in Hoda being able to be with her two young daughters, Haley and Hope, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

VIDEO: A look at Hoda Kotb's family life

The star has cut back her hours for the summer to spend time at her home in New York State, close to the beach.

However, it is likely that when the summer draws to an end, Hoda will be back to her regular work schedule alongside Savannah Guthrie - who has also taken a lot of time off over the summer to be with her young children, Vale and Charles.

Hoda worships every second she has with her children, having recently opened up about the realities of being an older mom.

In an interview with People, the NBC star explained: "They're [Haley and Hope] going to have each other forever, and that's what really fills me to the top. Because any older parent knows one of our secret fears is that we won't be there for milestones. The other day they were playing on their scooters, and they said, 'Super sisters save the day!' I thought to myself, 'Yes, super sisters — forever, you guys have each other.' Nothing makes me feel more peaceful."

While Hoda loves being at home with her children - admitting that her routine is very similar to theirs because of her early starts - which see her go to bed most nights at 7.30pm - she also enjoys being at work alongside fellow working parents.

The Today star shares her children with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking?

"Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

