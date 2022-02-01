Rochelle Humes unveils her daughter's secret talent and fans are in disbelief The This Morning presenter's video will melt your heart

Rochelle Humes just melted the hearts of her 2.2 million Instagram followers after sharing an adorable video of her daughter Valentina showcasing her secret talent.

The This Morning presenter shared a heartwarming video of her four-year-old daughter sitting in the back of the car, patiently waiting for her big sister Alaia-Mai to be picked up from school. The gorgeous little girl then started to sing a song about friendship, with the lyrics: "making friendships is my favourite thing to do." How cute!

WATCH: Rochelle Humes' video of her daughter singing will melt your heart

Rochelle, who is married to JLS band member Marvin Humes, captioned the video: "Just in case you needed a little Monday evening reason to smile…"

"We picked her up from school earlier and whilst she was waiting for her big sister she sang this to us," Rochelle continued. "It definitely made us smile [heart emoji] PS don’t watch the hat hair."

Rochelle's daughter Valentina has the sweetest singing voice

Rochelle and Marvin, who both started their careers in pop groups, are likely delighted their four-year-old daughter is following in their footsteps and practising her singing talent.

The sweet video was met with a flurry of responses from fans and celebrity friends, including Ruth Langsford, who wrote: "Adorable," while former Loose Women presenter Saira Khan quipped: "So much joy."

"Aww she sang it beautifully!" penned a fan, as another wrote: "Oh her little face breaks your heart! So pure and gorgeous. Just so lovely xxx."

A third commented: "Oh my goodness, what a perfect little voice she has on her!"

Rochelle and Marvin share three children together

This Morning regular Rochelle and her husband Marvin welcomed their third child Blake during the pandemic, and the star often shares heartwarming clips of her three children as they grow up.

In the summer, the doting parents celebrated their daughter Alaia-Mai's eighth birthday with the most showstopping LA-inspired birthday cake. Admitting her daughter has an unusual love for the star-studded location since watching YouTube videos, the glamorous mum-of-three wrote: "She's OBSESSED with LA… So I tried to bring Beverley Hills to North London…".

Rochelle shared an image of Alaia-Mai's incredible birthday cake handmade by Sweet Nellys cake company, which featured multiple layers of delicious sponge, pastel pink and cream striped icing and "Alaia Hills" handwritten in edible ink - a cake of Instagram dreams.

