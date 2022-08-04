Kevin Bacon praises his children for making him 'listen a little more' Kevin stars in new thriller They/Them

Kevin Bacon has praised his two children for helping him to look at the world "from a different point of view".

The actor and his wife Kyra Sedgwick are parents to two children, 30-year-old daughter Sosie and 33-year-old son Travis, and he shared how he believes the last few years have forced the older generation to "listen a little bit more".

WATCH: Trailer for They/Them

"I think that in the past few years, even someone as old and weathered as me can say, 'Let me start to listen a little bit more and start to look at things from a different point of view,'" the actor said, adding: "Certainly when it comes to young people, they are our future."

Kevin stars in new Peacock thriller They/Them, playing Owen Whistler, the proprietor of Camp Whistler, an LGBTQ conversion camp where the counselors start turning up dead.

The name of the film is pronounced "They Slash Them" and references not just gender pronouns but the film's plot.

Kevin told People magazine that when he first joined the project - he is also executive producing the film - he realized he would now have to listen and learn more about pronouns, admitting that his reaction is the same as "older people" but adding: "When you think about it, is it really that much of a hardship?"

He continued: "There's other things that are hard to do in life. But respecting something or not using language that's going to make somebody feel uncomfortable or hanging a flag that's going to make someone have a traumatic memory, is it that much of a hardship to adjust your way of thinking? I don't think so."

Kevin and Kyra's son Travis leads a relatively private life, while daughter Sosie is a budding actress, starring alongside Kate Winslet in 2021's Mare of Easttown.

However, Kevin has previously admitted he was worried for his children - including son Travis who is a singer - being thrust into the limelight.

He suffered a breakdown of his own during a slump in his career and it was always a concern.

The Footloose star told The Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible