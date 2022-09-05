Everything January Jones has said about her son Xander's anonymous father The Hollywood actress is a proud single mom

January Jones is the proud mother to ten-year-old Xander Dane Jones, who she welcomed back in 2011, but the Hollywood star has never revealed the identity of her son's father.

The Mad Men actress has shared relationships with many a famous face, including Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey and singer Josh Groban, but has remained tight-lipped about the identity of Xander's paternity, admitting her purpose in life as a single mom is to "provide stability" for her son.

In a candid interview with Red magazine about her motherhood journey, the Golden Globe nominee revealed it's only been her and Xander from the beginning.

January shared that she "only wanted women" with her during her son's birth, fueling speculation the actress sourced a sperm donor for her pregnancy.

January gave birth to son Xander in 2011

"My younger sisters [Jacey and Jina] and my mum and my doula were in the room. My brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me," she told the publication. "Female energy," she added.

"But Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young," says January.

Speaking about her desire to parent Xander by herself, the actress added: "It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women."

"He doesn’t have a male person in his life saying 'don’t cry' or 'you throw like a girl' All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do," she said.

The star prefers to keep her son out of the public eye where possible

On Mother's Day this year, the actress penned an empowering tribute to motherhood, writing: "Women literally make the world go round and I’m so lucky to have had so many by my side in those amazing and sometimes scary moments.

"I’m privileged to have had amazing healthcare and that I was so looking forward to being a Mother. I wish that for all Women who WANT to have a baby."

None of January's ex-partners have ever confirmed nor denied whether or not they are the father of her only son. It's not known whether the blonde beauty will ever lift the lid on Xander's dad, and until then it remains one of Hollywood's best kept secrets.

