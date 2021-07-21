Sosie Bacon shares bikini snapshot and looks just like mum Kyra Sedgwick The Mare of Easttown actress has good genes

Sosie Bacon proved she's a chip off the old block with a swimsuit snapshot which left fans seeing double. The Mare of Easttown actress - and daughter of Hollywood couple, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick - shared a beach selfie on Instagram for an important reason recently.

The star was highlighting the environmental issues destroying the ocean and shared a photo of herself wearing a flesh-coloured bikini and showing off her tattoos.

MORE: Kevin Bacon makes end of an era with video featuring wife Kyra Sedgwick

She wrote: "Goblinina that just came from swimming in the sea that just 6 days ago had 17 million tons of sewage spilled into it! I suppose we must try to find joy among the wreckage."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick perform adorable duet together

Sosie was met with a barrage of comments both about the issues she was drawing light to and also her appearance.

One fan wrote: "Clean water and Sewage Infrastructure needed desperately. Never swim after a heavy rain," while another added: "Poor sea, poor planet."

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick shares bittersweet backstory behind iconic Kevin Bacon photo

READ: 25 hottest new shows to get excited about in 2021

In the photo, Sosie was crouching down in the sand and looking straight at the camera. The casual pose was applauded by her social media followers who wrote: "Beautiful pose for a bikini picture btw!!"

Sosie was a hit in the crime show Mare of Easttown

More commented on how much she looks like her mother and said they were, "twins," and called Sosie, "beautiful," and, "so talented".

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's 'crushing' family change is so relatable

READ: Mare of Easttown viewers spot major plot hole in hit series

Sosie has a great relationship with her famous parents and when Kevin recently trolled her over her role in Mare of Easttown, she had the best reaction.

Sosie is a star in her own right

The Footloose actor was addressing the fact many people didn't realise Sosie was his daughter and wrote: "Hey, everybody, I just wanted to say, I'm watching that show — what's it called? Mare of Easttown? I especially like that actress — what's her name? Sosie-something? I don't remember her last name, but it's like Sosie...I don't know, Sosie Hoagie or Sosie Wawa," he said.

"I can't remember her last name, but she's good, plays the junkie with the little kid and stuff. Anyway, that's all, just a good show. I like it."

Sosie simply responded with, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHA," suggesting she'd found her dad's quip amusing.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.