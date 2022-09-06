Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Leni looks so different with major hair transformation The teenager made a big change

Heidi Klum's model daughter Leni turned heads with a bold change to her appearance which is certain to get fans talking.

The oldest child of the AGT judge and her ex-husband, Seal, took to social media to display her very different look.

The rising star had ditched her long, blonde locks and replaced them with dark tresses and matching eyebrows for a modeling campaign for Dior.

Leni's blue eyes stood out against her sleek, brunette locks and she looked striking.

Her post comes days after she had a happy reunion with her father, singer Seal, at the US Open.

The 18-year-old model and college student was photographed cuddling the Kiss From a Rose hitmaker in photos published on the Daily Mail.

Leni shared photos from her Dior campaign in which she rocked brown hair

The father-daughter duo were beaming for the cameras as they made their way into the sporting event in New York where Leni is now attending college.

Seal adopted Leni when she was a baby as he began dating Heidi when she was pregnant with her firstborn from her ex-partner, Flavio Briatore.

The F1 boss told Italy's Il Corriere della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her, because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Leni traded in her blonde locks

The 72-year-old now has a son, Nathan, 12, with his wife, and has said: "It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child. Leni is part of Seal's family and Nathan is part of mine."

Heidi and Flavio started dating in early 2003 and that December, she announced she was pregnant.

The pair's relationship didn't last, though, and the Germany's Next Top Model host began dating Seal.

They were married in 2005, but split in 2012 after having three children, Lou, Johan and Henry together. Heidi tied the knot with her Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom Kaulitz, in 2019.

