AGT's Heidi Klum rocks micro bikini in daring desert photo

Heidi Klum, 49, posed up a storm on Sunday as she shared a daring post on Instagram rocking a star-print bikini.

The America's Got Talent judge looked phenomenal in the slinky swimwear set, hiding her face with a larger-than-life cowgirl hat adorned with purple feathers and hot pink tassels. The German-American model rocked biker boots as she strutted through an ethereal desert scene, captioning her post: "just dust" with an upside-down smile emoji.

Heidi appears to be vacationing in Nevada, having shared several snaps from her time at Burning Man festival for a friend's birthday celebrations.

The star attended one of the world's most elusive music festivals, which sees tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, a "temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance."

Heidi dared to bare as she strutted through the Nevada desert

It's lovely to see Heidi enjoying life after the mother-of-four opened up about her heartache following her oldest daughter Leni moving out of the family home.

Budding model Leni has moved to New York for college to start the next chapter in her life - but her famous mom isn't dealing with her absence so well.

The AGT star opened up about the teen's new life in the Big Apple during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, during which she admitted she's constantly scared for her daughter's safety while she is away from home.

Heidi appeared in high spirits despite her recent family upheaval

In a candid chat in which many parents can relate, Heidi spoke to James about her struggles and revealed she's become increasingly upset that Leni doesn't return her phone calls.

Heidi's oldest daughter Leni recently moved out the family home

"It’s crazy, today she had her first day in college," she said. "This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don’t hear anything.

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

