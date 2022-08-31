Heidi Klum admits she's struggling to deal with daughter Leni's move to New York The star has four children

Heidi Klum's oldest daughter, Leni, has moved out of home and to New York where she's studying at college - but her famous mom isn't dealing with her absence so well.

The German model opened up about the teen's new life in the Big Apple during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden during which she admitted she's constantly scared.

Heidi chatted about her struggles and revealed she's become increasingly upset that Leni doesn't return her phone calls.

"It’s crazy, today she had her first day in college," she said. "This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don’t hear anything.

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

This isn't the first time Heidi has struggled with her four children growing up. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

Heidi said she's constantly worried about her children

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Taking the conversation back to Leni, James asked how often Heidi calls her and she responded: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

Leni recently graduated from high school and has left home for college

Heidi previously shared her excitement for her daughter's future and admitted that while she is thrilled about the 18-year-old's new adventure, her "heart will be sad" without her daughter at home.

"I am [so proud]," Heidi told ET Online. "You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life."

The supermodel added: "Unfortunately, she is moving away from home, which is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it.

"She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for many years.

"So, she knows it well because I always move my family to New York when we were still filming. So, I think she's going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad."

