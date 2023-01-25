AGT's Heidi Klum's oldest son is so grown up as he prepares for adulthood The German model shares four children with her ex-husband Seal

Heidi Klum's firstborn, Leni, has fled the nest to attend college in New York, and the German model is facing another bittersweet year due to her son, Henry.

The star's oldest boy will turn 18 this year and he'll then officially become an adult, something his parents are, no doubt, finding difficult to fathom.

It feels like yesterday when the former couple were celebrating the birth of their firstborn, but he's growing into a young man.

Neither Heidi nor Seal often share photos of their offspring, making the snapshots she does post, all that more special.

On his last birthday, the AGT judge shared a close-up of Henry sporting braces and smiling as she hugged him on his big day, but she soon removed it from social media.

Both of Heidi's sons now stand over her

Judging from other rare pictures she's added to Instagram though, it appears he's got his dad's genes and is the spitting image of his famous father, standing tall and with a muscular frame.

Last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden she discussed Leni moving away and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

Heidi and Seal's children are growing up so fast

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Taking the conversation back to Leni, James asked how often Heidi calls her and she responded: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

Heidi and Seal divorced in 2014 but continue to co-parent their children.

