Gwyneth Paltrow pays emotional tribute to daughter Apple with rare photograph The Iron Man star shares two children with Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow took to social media to pay a very special tribute in honor of International Women's Day this past Tuesday, to none other than her own daughter Apple Martin.

The actress took to Instagram to share a screenshot that she'd taken in the midst of a Facetime conversation with her daughter.

The two looked remarkably similar, with Apple having her mother's doe eyes and fashion structure, along with her ability to light up a photograph.

She paired her photograph with a sweet tribute to her daughter, saying: "Happy international women's day. I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard.

"I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it."

She continued: "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."

Gwyneth shared a picture of her lookalike daughter in honor of International Women's Day

Many of her friends took to the comments section to gush over her photograph, with Chelsea Handler writing: "This is beautiful. And you look like exactly Blythe. So 3 women represented here."

Several of her fans also took to sending her loving emojis and marveled over how quickly Apple had grown up and how beautiful she looked.

The lifestyle entrepreneur shares Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. She is currently married to producer Brad Falchuk.

Gwyneth recently spoke about her daughter and other girls her age at the Adobe MAX Summit, saying: "By the time my daughter is in the workforce, those girls are not going to stand for it.

The actress shares two children with ex-husband Chris Martin

"When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered. They have—and I mean this word in the best possible way—they have a sense of entitlement that's beautiful. It's not spoiled.

"It's like, 'No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get, too'. I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."

