Oliver Hudson's rarely-seen son Wilder's heartfelt gesture for famous dad

Goldie Hawn is not only a doting mom to her three children, but also a loving grandmother to her seven grandkids as well.

The entire clan, in general, is quite close, and they all came together earlier in the month to celebrate the birthday of one of the most lighthearted members of the family, Oliver Hudson.

Amid the myriad of tributes and birthday wishes from family, one that particularly stood out to the actor was from his oldest son, Wilder.

The 15-year-old took to his Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his father, which featured a picture of the star holding him as a baby.

"Happy birthday dad, I love you," was simply what he wrote with a slew of heart emojis, and given that Oliver later shared it on his own Instagram Stories, it was a clear sign that it meant a lot to him.

Oliver and his wife Erinn Bartlett are also parents to 13-year-old son Bodhi and daughter Rio, who turned nine in July. Goldie is also a grandmom to Kate Hudson's three children and Wyatt Russell's son Buddy.

Oliver's son Wilder shared a sweet birthday tribute

The Oscar winner shared a sweet tribute to Oliver as well, and much to the delight of her fans, the 76-year-old did so with a joyous portrait of the duo beaming for the camera.

Goldie looked fabulous in a plunging maxi dress, whilst Oliver looked particularly dapper in his smart get-up featuring a pair of taupe chinos and a navy-blue shirt.

Bursting with pride, Goldie captioned her post: "Happy birthday my handsome wild and crazy son @theoliverhudson! Deeply love you."

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You and Oliver look so wonderful, Goldie!!" whilst a second penned: "He's gorgeous and so are you."

Oliver and Erinn are parents to three kids

"Such a loving picture of mother and son," wrote a third, and a fourth chimed: "Goldie you look amazing!!!!"

