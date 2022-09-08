Goldie Hawn pens gushy birthday tribute to son Oliver Hudson

Goldie Hawn had good reason to smile on Wednesday as her son Oliver Hudson celebrated his 46th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-three shared a gushy post dedicated to her son. Much to the delight of her fans, the 76-year-old posted a joyous portrait of the duo beaming for the camera.

Goldie looked fabulous in a plunging maxi dress, whilst Oliver looked particularly dapper in his smart get-up featuring a pair of taupe chinos and a navy-blue shirt.

Bursting with pride, Goldie captioned her post: "Happy birthday my handsome wild and crazy son @theoliverhudson! Deeply love you."

Goldie shared a touching message

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You and Oliver look so wonderful, Goldie!!," whilst a second penned: "He's gorgeous and so are you."

"Such a loving picture of mother and son," wrote a third, and a fourth chimed: "Goldie you look amazing!!!!"

Goldie's touching post comes after she opened up about her relationship with long-term partner Kurt Russell after 39 years together.

The actress shares two children with Kurt Russell

Speaking to Loose Women in 2015, The Overboard actress explained the real reason as to why they've never tied the knot. Talking to the panel on the ITV daytime show, Goldie explained: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

The duo have been together for 39 years

Goldie and Kurt have been an item since Valentine's Day 1983 and celebrated 39 years together earlier this year. Together they share son Wyatt Russell, 36, in addition to children from previous relationships.

Goldie shares son Oliver and daughter Kate with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt shares Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

