Ola Jordan's daughter Ella, 2, is besotted with precious newborn in sweet video

James and Ola Jordan's two-year-old daughter Ella looked besotted with precious newborn in sweet video shared by mum Ola.

The little one was so gentle with the tiny baby as she carefully stroked his hair in a clip posted to Ola's Instagram Stories.

Ella Jordan doting on tiny newborn

Ella held a snack in one hand as she multitasked, giving the baby lots of attention. "Gentle Ella," her mother could be heard reminding the toddler.

In a previous photo, also shared on Instagram Stories, Ella was seen proudly clutching on to the side of the pram where the baby, called Harley, was laying. It appears to be the son of one of Ola's friends who she was out shopping with on Thursday.

Ella looked like she enjoyed spending time with the small baby

While James and Ola Jordan only have one daughter together, they have opened up to HELLO! about their hopes for future children.

When quizzed about plans for another baby, Ola replied: "Yeah. I would love to have another baby."

"We're not thinking about another baby yet though. I'd love Ella to have a sibling – more for her than anything. She's quite hard work at the moment, so I can't imagine it but yeah, we would love to have more."

James added: "We had such a positive experience with IVF - the clinic were so caring and it was run like clockwork. The whole experience was very professional. We haven't thought about another baby imminently, but we would definitely go through it again if we decide that we want to."

James and Ola's daughter is two years old

He concluded: "We were so fortunate that it happened to us first time with Ella. For us, it has massively changed our lives and I think IVF is an amazing thing. Some people say it’s unnatural - well it isn't, you just have a little bit of help."

The couple are also looking for a new home to live in which will be more practical for an expanding family.

