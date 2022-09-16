Loose Women favourite Denise Welch delighted fans on Friday when she shared surprise baby news with her 362,000 followers.

The presenter is set to become a grandmother, as her son Lewis is expecting a child with his wife Elizabeth. Sharing the scan picture online, Denise wrote: "Congratulations @lewtownley and @elizabeth_townley_cope on your first baby. We are thrilled [three love heart emojis] #12weekscan."

Her son's Instagram also revealed the scan picture with the caption: "Expected 22 March."

Fellow LW star Nadia Sawalha was among the first to comment on Denise's post, penning: "Awwwww NANNYYYY."

The star shared the wonderful news online

Other celebs were quick to congratulate with presenter Kate Thornton writing: "Wow!!!! Congratulations Nan and Grandad! X" and actress Nicki Sanderson adding: "Amazing!! Congratulations [love heart emoji]."

Denise's other son is her eldest Matt Healy, who fronts the band The 1975. In other good news, Denise shared that the star is set to release a brand-new album.

Recently, the mother-of-two opened up about the gruelling birth of her son Matt.

Denise is mother to two sons

The presenter uploaded a black-and-white photo of her son being swarmed by a group of fans during a concert, and alongside the snap, she wrote: "It appears my 42-hour labour with no pain relief 33 years ago was worth it!"

After giving birth, Denise suffered from a severe spell of post-natal depression. "I loved the first few days even though he cried a lot," she explained on the ITV show. "A week later out of nowhere, during a walk with my mum, my life changed forever. After my first ever panic attack a feeling of unreality came over me and within an hour I was in a thick, black, terrifying depression."

Matt even wrote the song She Lays Down about his mother's mental health troubles. "I told him when he was older that depression robbed me of the ability of love and I used to lay down on the bedroom floor and pray for the ability to love my children again,' Denise said on Loose Women.