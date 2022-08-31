Denise Welch opens up about stalking 'terror' in heartfelt post The Loose Women star is raising awareness

Denise Welsh got vulnerable this week as she opened up about a traumatic experience, for a very good reason.

The presenter and actress posed for a photo with her friend Isla which saw the blondes with their heads together as they stared at the camera.

Mum-of-two Denise captioned the image: "My lovely and brave friend @islatraquair who is fighting to secure proper punishments for stalkers!! We have both experienced the terror this brings. Isla's stalker was found guilty but not imprisoned!!"

Denise's stalker Toraq Wyngard was sentenced to 7 years and seven months in April. He targeted the star between September 2020 and February 2021.

His campaign of terror included setting a fire on the drive of the home Denise shares with her husband, Lincoln Townley.

After he pleaded guilty to stalking, knife possession, criminal damage and arson Denise released a statement expressing her relief.

The star reflected on her stalking experience

"Lincoln and I are very relieved that Toraq Wyngard, otherwise known as Todd, has pleaded guilty," the Loose Women panellist said.

"This has been an incredibly terrifying and stressful time for me and our family. We are grateful to the fire service for their prompt action saving our house and to the police for their amazing vigilance and support.

"Special thanks go to the Harm Reduction Unit assigned to us who have guided us through this horrible time every step of the way."

Denise expressed relief after her ordeal was over

Detective Sergeant Dave Thompson added: "I'd like to thank Denise for her bravery in coming forward and I hope this reassures other victims that we do listen and take action against those who carry out such distressing crimes in our communities.

"Our Specialist Victim Advocates in the Harm Reduction Unit have been supporting Denise and her husband throughout - providing practical support, safety planning and advocacy…

"We will listen and we will help you get the right support in your case, just as we have with Denise. Don't suffer in silence, call us on 101 or report it via our website."

