Frankie Bridge causes a stir as she celebrates family news at fertility clinic The Loose Women star is looking forward to becoming an aunt again!

Frankie Bridge is a doting mum to two sons and on Tuesday she shared her excitement at becoming an aunt, as she joined sister Tor Cook at a fertility clinic.

SHOP: We're obsessed with Frankie Bridge's cut-out black midi dress and it's finally back in stock

The Loose Women star shared a photo of the pair together in the waiting room, where they both wore face masks. Frankie looked sensational in the snap as she wore a slinky jacket, cream trousers and matching trainers. Meanwhile, Tor styled out a luscious denim jacket alongside a pair of green trousers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

In an excited caption, the former Saturdays singer posted: "Spending the day following @mrstorcook around… First stop Fertility Clinic. Get to see my new maybe baby niece or nephew!"

SEE: Frankie Bridge steals the show in one of her best looks yet

SEE: Frankie Bridge looks gorgeous in head-turning beachside combination

Frankie then shared more snippets of their day together, including the pair getting some hair makeovers and a shopping trip.

Tor is currently a mum to twin boys, but during a heartbreaking appearance on Loose Women last year she opened up about having four miscarriages.

Frankie shared her excitement over the future arrival

"We fell pregnant quite quickly, luckily that was something I could do," she explained to the panel. "In October we found out we were pregnant first time, it was quite early miscarriage with that pregnancy. Obviously you know you've heard people having miscarriages not overly talked about.

"Obviously with this whole don't do anything until you've had three. The first one, I was like 'oh it's horrible, but it happens to people, so we will see what happens'."

WOW: Frankie Bridge displays sculpted figure in eye-catching sportswear

SHOP: Frankie Bridge just found the perfect holiday dress from H&M – and it's under £40

She added: "But then next time it happened and then next time... I don't think at first we thought there was a problem, we thought it was normal, which is quite sad really."

Earlier this year, Frankie headed off on a family holiday, and during the trip she drew attention to a problem that many families will have encountered before.

The singer shares two sons with husband Wayne

"Document wearing make-up for the first time in a week [tick]," she wrote in the caption. "Have lunch in one of many destinations I have on my list [tick]. "Force @waynebridge03 and the kids to have pics… mainly for @mrskvile cos she's nosey [tick]."

Of her faux pas, Frankie joked: "Realise that said pictures are ruined… as older son's bright blue iPad… completely ruins the colour theme [laughing face emoji] #love #ootd #lashes."

LOOK: Frankie Bridge looks so different with stylish hairdo - and fans are in love

PHOTOS: 25 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses that will give you serious wedding inspiration

The series of family snaps showed Frankie look divine in a silky burnt orange trouser and jacket combination as she posed with eight-year-old Parker and six-year-old Carter, both of whom she shares with husband Wayne Bridge.

Fans were quick to applaud the mum-of-two, with one writing: "I love this so much, it's like a glimpse behind the scenes… a kids iPad in a birkin #goals." Another said: "Love this co-ord. Hope you're having a fab hols."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.