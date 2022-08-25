Loose Women fans convinced of major fall out between Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan The pair have butted heads

Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan raised eyebrows this week with a heated exchange on the show.

The two ladies were joined by co-stars Christine Lampard and Linda Robson to discuss a range of topics, including friendship and the menopause.

Discussing a claim that women only need one good friend in their life, Denise admitted that she was in the process of trying to arrange a Loose Women get together.

"We've said that we're longing to get together and talk about stuff that we never talk about here, but let's put a pencil on it because you make more of an effort if you've got it in the diary somewhere..." Denise said.

Denise and Coleen butted heads of Tuesday's show

Coleen then spoke up and said: "But then I just cancel! I don't wanna sit and chat to you, I chat to you here!" prompting Denise to bluntly retort: "Well, you're not even invited, so..."

"I don't wanna come!" Coleen responded, as co-star Linda revealed: "You're not on our group WhatsApp!"

Fans are convinced the pair have fallen out

Unsurprisingly, viewers were quick to pick up on the tension. "Denise and Coleen hate each other #loosewomen," one wrote on Twitter, while a second echoed: "The tension between Coleen and Denise is so obvious #LooseWomen." A third said: "There seems to be a bad atmosphere on the panel today, give me a knife to cut it lol."

There have long been rumours of an ongoing feud amongst certain Loose Women panellist – although all have been consistently denied.

Loose Women has been hit with a number of 'feud' reports

In 2020, Coleen took to Twitter to publicly deny reports of a falling out with Ruth Langsford. The message read: "We don't usually comment on magazine covers but this one is beyond ridiculous – Coleen and @RuthieeL are brilliant friends.

“We haven't seen the story inside but if it is the same as the cover – suggesting there's an issue between these two then it's completely made up!"

