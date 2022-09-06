Loose Women's Denise Welch mesmerises in pink swimsuit – and her husband has the best reaction Denise is in Majorca on a girls' holiday

Loose Women star Denise Welch never fails to wow when she shares photos in her swimwear – and it's not just her fans who are impressed.

READ: Denise Welch reveals 42-hour labour with dramatic birth story

On Tuesday, the presenter shared a clip of herself dancing in a plunging pink swimsuit and her husband Lincoln Townley was quick to comment on the post, writing: "HANG ON A MINUTE!!!!!!!" accompanied by a fire emoji.

WATCH: Denise Welch dazzled in a pink swimsuit

In the snap, Denise, 64, shimmies alongside three friends on the beach in Majorca, captioned: " This is what 50 to 75 looks like!!! Hope no one draws us!!!!"

MORE: Denise Welch opens up about stalking 'terror' in heartfelt post

RELATED: Loose Women fans convinced of major fall out between Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan

As always, the former Coronation Street star's fans rushed to flood her post with praise.

"Wow Denise you look amazing, love your figure, that swimsuit looks fantastic on you," said one, while another commented: "Fabulous in that bathing costume Denise."

Denise Welsh regularly impresses fans with her swimwear photos

The 64-year-old has spoken about how she maintains her healthy figure in the past, following the Lighter Life healthy eating programme.

LOOK: Denise Welch highlights incredible physique in stunning swimsuit

Denise said that having smaller portions and eating a bit slower is key to maintaining her slim figure even when she's on lavish holidays, plus she's recently taken up walking football in a bid to stay active.

Denise Welch follows healthy eating plan Lighter Life

The presenter has become so well-known for her impressive swimwear snaps, she revealed that she's considering launching her own range of swimsuits and bikinis – we can't wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.