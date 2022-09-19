Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia makes surprise appearance at Queen's funeral

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was held on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey, and then her coffin was driven to Windsor where Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia made a surprise appearance.

Mia, seven joined her parents to commemorate the Queen's life at St George's Chapel. The couple also share Lena, four, and one-year-old son Lucas who were not in attendance, likely because they are too young.

Zara was seen holding hands with her daughter as they arrived at the service. A video taken within St George's chapel shows Mia alongside her parents as well as her two cousins, Savannah and Isla, who are the daughters of Peter Phillips.

The Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in central London. The Queen's coffin was processed on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings (sailors) using ropes.

The televised service, which included a national two minutes' silence, saw King Charles III and senior members of the royal family following behind the coffin in a special procession.

Later in the evening, there will be a private service with senior members of the royal family. This will not be televised or pictured, allowing the royals to grieve in public.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The memorial chapel was added to the north side of St George's behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969. It is a very sentimental location for the royal, as it also houses the remains of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

