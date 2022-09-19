Prince George comforted by great aunt Sophie Wessex during Queen's funeral Sophie Wessex put her arm around Kate Middleton's youngster during the service at Westminster Abbey

Sophie Wessex was photographed comforting the Princess of Wales' eldest son Prince George as the family attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

In the photos, the royal can be spotted with her arm around the nine-year-old, who is now second-in-line to the throne following the death of the Queen, who passed away aged 96 on Thursday 8 September. During the very sombre occasion, Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, stood with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales during the service.

WATCH: Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave with the Queen's coffin

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Sophie's two children, Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn, were seated away from their parents, instead sitting with Her Majesty's other grandchildren, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Wessexes attended the funeral alongside family members including Zara and Mike Tindall, Prince Harry and Meghan and of course, King Charles, Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew.

Sophie put her arm around George

While Prince Edward and Sophie were previously joined by Lady Louise as they stopped to view tributes to the Queen outside Balmoral on Monday. Louise and Sophie sweetly held hands during the walkabout, before viewing the flower tributes left at Buckingham Palace.

James was absent from the event, and although there was no official word on why he didn’t appear, it's likely that Sophie and Edward made the decision to protect his privacy and keep him out of the spotlight so soon after the death of his grandmother.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor. Philip was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel, but he will be transferred to join the Queen.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the funeral

The memorial chapel was added to the north side of St George's behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969. It is a very sentimental location for the royal, as it also houses the remains of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

