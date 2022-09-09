Charley Webb had an incredibly emotional day on Thursday, as she marked an incredibly important family milestone on the day that the Queen passed.

The mum-of-three shared a photo of her youngest son Ace, following his introductory session at a nursery, allowing her a spare two hours to herself. In the snap, Ace stood outside with a colourful leopard coat that covered up his blue school shirt. He also had a wicked pair of trainers on, and a small multicoloured braid in his hair.

"Cute little bean," Charley posted in her caption, continuing: "Ace did his first afternoon session at nursery today.

"A full two hours to myself (before school pick ups) without a single child. I'm so excited to be able to meet friends and actually have an uninterrupted conversation and a hot cup of tea."

The milestone is a big one for Charley who now has all three of her sons in education, with Buster, 12, in secondary school, and Bowie, six, in primary school.

Ace had an eventful day

However, the day will be tinged with sadness as at 18:30, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral.

Like many celebs, Charley made a personal tribute to Her Majesty, sharing an old portrait of the monarch and repeating her words from her coronation: "I declare before you that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service."

She also shared archival footage of the Queen, including a black-and-white clip where she played with her son, now known as King Charles III, while he was still in his crib.

The star is a mum-of-three

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

A short time before the announcement, family members were pictured arriving at Balmoral. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were seen driving into the estate.

The Duchess of Cambridge remained in London to care for her three children with William.

