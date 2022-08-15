Dylan Dreyer on baby number four with husband Brian Fichera The Today star is a mum of three

Dylan Dreyer is a busy mum to three children, Calvin, five, Oliver, two and baby Russell James, one – but what has the Today star said about baby number four with husband Brian Fichera?

GALLERY: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

Dylan welcomed baby Rusty a year ago, and one month after giving birth she was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE, where the host quizzed her on having any more children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer breaks down on live TV

The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

So that's it, Dylan and Brian aren't looking to expand their family any further, which is probably a good thing when it comes to their humble living situation.

Dylan has a mum to three beautiful boys

The family have an apartment in New York where all three boys share a room.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals her son's adorable resemblance to Prince George

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares baby video which brings mixed emotions

When Dylan announced the news that she was pregnant with her third child, fans were quick to tell her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home, but after welcoming Russell (aka Rusty), Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."

The presenter then shared a candid Instagram post revealing exactly how her three boys are fitting inside one room at their family home in New York. The space features bunk beds with a bed on top of Cal and a cot down the bottom for Oliver. There's also an additional cot for Rusty as well as a changing table and plenty of soft toys.

Dylan's boys share a room

Dylan has three happy and healthy boys, but her road to being a mother-of-three wasn't smooth as it has been revealed the star suffered from secondary infertility, struggling to conceive after giving birth to her oldest son, Calvin.

Brian recently opened up about their heartbreaking 2019 miscarriage, though the couple had initially opted to keep their journey private. One person who was there for them throughout their struggles was co-host Hoda Kotb. The star is still incredibly close to the family of five now. So sweet!

Read more HELLO! US stories here