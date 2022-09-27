Reese Witherspoon's fans mistake daughter for her sister in uncanny family photo The mother-daughter duo could be twins!

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon's three children are basically her clones, with her daughter Ava and two sons Deacon and Tennessee sharing striking similarities to the Academy Award-winning actress.

SEE: Reese Witherspoon splashes out $28million on FOUR new homes

On Monday, Reese delighted her 28.3million Instagram followers when she shared a stunning photo in tribute to her eldest child Ava in light of National Daughters Day. The actress sent her fans into a tailspin after sharing the heartwarming snap alongside her 23-year-old daughter, with fans struggling to tell the two apart.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's chidlren make surprise appearance

Reese donned a denim blouse and cream cashmere cardigan in the sun-soaked photo, while her daughter sported a soft knit jumper.

The blonde mother-daughter duo beamed at the camera, showing off their similar smiles and twinning features. "Always feeling very lucky to have my wonderful, creative, talented daughter in my life!" wrote Reese, dedicating the post to her eldest.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's property portfolio is constantly evolving - details

Reese shared the glowing photograph of her daughter Ava

"What a gift to share this life journey with you… and the best makeup tips... It's really great to share beauty tips, dog memes and the same shoe size. Makes life so fun! #nationaldaughtersday" she continued. Fans were left stunned at the duo's photograph, rushing to the comments to share their disbelief at their similarities.

"Never get over how alike you two are," wrote one fan, as another penned: "OMGGGGG it’s like looking at yourself Reese!" "And you're on the left of this pic? No...right? Left?...ri...left....no right," commented a confused follower.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon turns heads in dramatic navy sequin gown at the Emmy Awards

LOOK: Reese Witherspoon's favourite red lipstick is in the Amazon sale

The Witherspoon genes are clearly strong, as Reese has previously confused fans in photographs alongside her mother.

Looking every inch her carbon copy, Reese appears to have inherited her mom's twinkling eyes and radiant smile - as proven by a recent Instagram post.

The actress shared a family snap of three generations

Bursting with joy, the 46-year-old captioned a series of snaps for her mom's birthday last month: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing Mama in the whole world! Every day I get to hear you laugh while you tell the best stories is such a gift! Please keep bringing the sunshine into our lives."

Other fans couldn't help but draw parallels between the mother-daughter duo. "You look like your mama… beautiful... happy birthday," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Same sparkle. Happy Bday to your mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here