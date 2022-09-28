Hoda Kotb inspires fans with heartfelt reminder to ask for help

The past year has come with a lot of adjustments for Hoda Kotb's household, as she adapts to working as a single mom and raising her daughters, Hope Catherine and Haley Joy, since splitting up from Joel Schiffman.

During a recent conversation with Jenna Bush Hager, the star opened up about overcoming certain challenges alone, and while she may be a super mom most of the time, she maintained there is nothing wrong with asking for help.

The host looked back on a recent outing with her girls that changed her perspective on getting help from others, and how willing even strangers can be.

Hoda explained that she had recently traveled with her two daughters for the first time by herself, and recalled how determined she was to pull it off seamlessly.

Painting the scene, she said: "I had two car seats that are in backpacks, a rolly bag, and my backpack. So I was like, 'Okay, girls, everyone's going to pitch in!'" recalling putting one of the car seat backpacks on Haley, and it being so heavy that it made her tilt backwards.

However, though she surely could have executed it easily with her go-getter attitude, she maintained: "I learned how nice people are," when it comes to helping out.

Hoda's inspiring reminder

She explained: "I had to take Hope to the bathroom on the train and Haley was all cozied up not feeling great. So I looked on the train [and asked], 'Who has kids?' And the guy said, 'I have a four-year-old,' I go, 'You're watching her,'" and she noted how quickly and willingly he accepted the task.

"I'm often a person who's like, 'I got it, I got it, I got it,' you know what? Here's my takeaway: ask for help!" she said, quickly receiving praise and encouragement from her co-star, who exclaimed: "That is such a good takeaway!" as they gave one another a high five.

Hoda's adorable daughters are Hope Catherine and Haley Joy

The mother-of-two added: "Don't sit there and think, 'I'm going to be a martyr and I'm going to do it. I'm going to lug them on my back.' Why?" and insisting: "Life is better when you ask for help and you realize how kind everybody is."

Fans were quick to commend the host for her attitude and refreshing reminder, taking to social media to write: "We must protect Hoda at all costs," and: "Hoda would be the first person to help someone else out on the train! So it's okay to ask for help because helping others also brings people joy, too!" as well as: "Life is better when you ask for help."

