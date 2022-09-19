Hoda Kotb left in 'tears' after incredible surprise from famous face on Today Jenna Bush Hager was also overwhelmed!

Hoda Kotb was left in awe - and had tears in her eyes - after a memorable show on Friday's Today.

The NBC star, along with her co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager, was left overwhelmed during a segment that saw singing sensation Leann Rimes perform in the studio.

Photos from Leann's visit show Hoda in particular looking tearful following the incredible performance, while Jenna was seen embracing the singer.

VIDEO: A look at Hoda Kotb's family life away from the spotlight

The photos were shared on Instagram, alongside the caption: "The stunning, Leann Rimes left us absolutely speechless this morning. We loved celebrating her new album, God's Work. It brought tears to our eyes. We love you Leann, you're a gift."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I loved this moment," while another wrote: "I was in tears with Hoda!" A third added: "Such an incredible voice!"

Hoda and Jenna are back to work in full swing following the summer holidays, which saw all the hosts take time off during the period to spend time with their families.

Hoda and Jenna have been working together since 2019 after the Read with Jenna star replaced Kathie Lee Gifford following her retirement.

The pair have a close friendship both on and off air and often meet up outside of work.

Most recently, they revealed they had spent the day together by the beach at Hoda's summer home in Upstate New York, and were joined by Today with Hoda & Jenna executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones. Jenna shared a series of photos from the day on social media, alongside a sweet message.

Hoda and Jenna have been working together since 2019

It read: "Nothing beats hanging with my girls! And our kiddos." Jenna recently spoke to HELLO! about working with the mother-of-two, and told us that Hoda is the one to make her laugh the most.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

