Today's Dylan Dreyer praised by fan after controversial parenting confession We've all been there!

Dylan Dreyer is currently lapping up the sunshine in Tuscany with her husband Brian Fichera and their three young children, Calvin, Oliver, and Russell James, who they affectionately call 'Rusty'.

SEE: Dylan Dreyer's modest family home is surprisingly relatable – photos

The Today star took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse inside her vacation activities as the family enjoyed a day of wine tasting in the Chianti Region of Italy. Typically considered an adult-only activity, Dylan and Brian had no choice but to bring their children along for the experience - and it got the best response from fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares the reality of living with two young boys

"Wine tasting with kids is a little…different," wrote the mother-of-three. "We’ll literally drag our kids to anything we want to do." Brian had the most hilarious reaction to his wife's post, responding in the comments: "I look like I’ve been wine tasting for 5 months."

"Three kids and jet lag! You guys deserved every sip!" commented a fan, as another shared: "That's the way to do it. Kids adapt to you, not the other way around."

The couple took their kids along to a wine tasting experience in Italy

"Great opportunity for them. We travelled once a year to different areas and made it a history and vacation time for my boys.

They loved it," praised another parent in the comments. Dylan's sun-soaked Europe trip comes just after the family enjoyed an extended break in Rome with Brian's parents.

LOOK: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals her son's adorable resemblance to Prince George

"A family trip to Rome turned out to be a great idea!" the NBC host said in a recent Instagram post from their travels. She added: "So many reasons to celebrate: Rusty turned 1, @fishlense and I celebrating 10 years, my in-laws celebrating their 70th birthdays and 50 years of marriage!"

She added the hashtag "feeling blessed," and fans and co-workers alike took to the comments section to marvel at the incredible and celebratory coincidence.

Dylan delighted fans with her sweet holiday snapshots

When interviewed by PEOPLE, Dylan was quizzed on having more children and she confessed that three is enough. The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out."

And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the recent book she had written.

Read more HELLO! US stories here