Dylan Dreyer's modest family home is surprisingly relatable – photos

Dylan Dreyer may have an estimated net worth of $5million thanks to her roles on NBC News and Weekend Today, but her home life is surprisingly relatable.

The 41-year-old often shares photos of her New York home on social media, and from the "mess" that comes with having three young children to the realities of working from home, she doesn't shy away from revealing the realities of family life.

Dylan previously had fans telling her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home when she announced the news that she was pregnant with her third child, but after welcoming baby number three, Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."

Take a look at how Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera have maximised space in their modest New York home…

Dylan Dreyer's living room

Their open-plan living area is a multifunctional space which is used for work, rest and play. Dylan has shown it filled with camera and recording equipment when she has filmed the Today show from home.

She has also shared a photo that resonated with many of her followers with young children. The mother-of-two posted a picture of her son Oliver, one, standing in the middle of the living room surrounded by toys and books spread out on the floor.

Furniture had been moved around, including a miniature armchair belonging to Dylan's older son Calvin, four, although among the chaos, Dylan's pet dog was seen sleeping on the sofa, oblivious to everything. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "It's just… so… messy. How can a one-year-old cause that much mess?"

The lounge has a comfy beige sofa where the family enjoy chill time, and above the couch is a triptych of black and white sketches of the surrounding scenery.

Dylan Dreyer's kitchen

The star often shows off her kitchen when she films her fun Cooking With Cal videos where she and her son Calvin cook up a storm together. The space has modern white cupboards, grey walls, marble worktops and stainless-steel appliances.

Dylan has even revealed the inside of her fridge which was completely rammed with foods and condiments – and the doors and drawers were brimming, too.

Dylan Dreyer's sons' room

Before their baby brother was born the boys shared a room together - and it looks so fun!

Dylan's candid Instagram post revealed exactly how her three boys are fitting inside one room at their family home in New York. The space features bunk beds, a cot, a changing table and plenty of soft toys.

