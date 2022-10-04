Stacey Solomon melts hearts with adorable baby photos for joint family milestone The TV star took to social media

Stacey Solomon penned a sweet tribute to celebrate baby Rose's milestone first birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women presenter shared a heartwarming montage of video clips showcasing little Rose's first year of milestones.

From her precious first steps to her surprise appearance at Stacey and Joe's lavish wedding, one-year-old Rose has certainly enjoyed a year of many 'firsts'.

4 October also marks Stacey's 33rd birthday. Baby Rose Opal Esmè Swash-Solomon was born on the presenter's 32nd birthday at their home dubbed Pickle Cottage.

Baby Rose turned one on Tuesday

Gushing with pride, doting mum Stacey captioned her post: "One whole year of you Rose. Oh darling girl where did that year go? Happy First birthday, our little angel.

"The most precious Rose in all of the world, little did everyone know that as your daddy and brothers were singing happy birthday to me on this morning last year, my contractions started, and you were ready to come and join in the celebrations."

Stacey and Rose wore matching dresses at the star's wedding

Stacey's friends and family inundated the comment section with a plethora of sweet messages. "Gosh I am in tears here, happy birthday beautiful girls, have the best day together today," wrote Mrs Hinch, whilst a second fan penned: "Oh my days. I can't believe Rose is 1!! Happy birthday little darling."

A third gushed: "Happy birthday to you both!! I have loved watching little Rose bloom, along with you smashing life at every angle!!" and a fourth added: "Oh my goodness! I’m a total mess, this is just beautiful! Happy Birthday Rose."

The presenter welcomed Rose on her 32nd birthday

Both Stacey and Joe struggled to find the perfect name for little Rose, but confirmed her moniker a week after she was born.

Sharing a photo of the newborn next to a single rose, the presenter wrote: "Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved."

The TV star is also a doting mum to Rex with fiancé Joe Swash, and Zach and Leighton, from previous relationships.

