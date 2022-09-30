Stacey Solomon reveals bittersweet feelings as baby Rose reaches major milestone

Stacey Solomon marked a major milestone with her daughter, Rose, on Friday, but there was a tinge of heartbreak mixed in as well.

The Loose Women star shared an adorable clip after her husband Joe Swash returned home, as Rose ran from her arms into those of her father's. It was an incredible moment for the family, as Stacey shared she "felt so bad" that Rose had first mastered the new milestone while her father was away. Joe was in fits of laughter as he cradled his young girl.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash's emotional response as baby Rose takes first steps

Speaking about her emotions, Stacey penned: "And She’s Off. While Joe was away Rosey Posey learned something new. We waited for Joe to get home to show him.

"I felt so bad Joe being away but she just went from one day standing up & dancing on the spot, to taking a step or two to fully running around like there’s no tomorrow… it all happened so fast!"

She then admitted: "But it was the best feeling ever watching her run into daddy's arms so excited to show him her new found freedom, I felt like I got to watch it twice seeing Joe get to experience that moment for the first time was just the best.

"I honestly can not get my head around the fact that she will be one next week. Time is flying by and our baby girl is growing so fast… We love you our darling Rose, to the moon and stars and back again little pickle."

Joe had an emotional response to Rose's first steps

Fans were left emotional over the moment, as one posted: "Oh god this is so lovely and Joe’s reaction."

A second commented: "This is so magical, you both are incredible parents to your beautiful kids," while a third added: "Oh this is so unbelievably special thank you for sharing."

And a fourth enthused: "Oh my GOD!!!!! This is so so special. Even though I’ve been through this with my own babies, watching it as an outsider feels like I got to experience it all over again!!"

It's been a busy year in the Pickle household

When Joe arrived home on Wednesday, the Loose Women star shared a gorgeous family photo of the reunion.

Posing at home in front of a giant mirror, Stacey looked overjoyed as she cosied up to her brood.

Bursting with joy, she captioned her post: "Daddy's Home. And mum's arms have never felt so free. I know it's only been a few weeks but oh my goodness we missed you, Joe Joe!

"Time to catch up on some much-needed wees alone & cuddles with my stubbly spider legs. Happy Wednesday everyone. P.S I can't get over how much Rex looks like Joe in this picture is it just me? or are they actual twins?"

