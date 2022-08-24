Stacey Solomon shares emotional message following dream wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon is currently honeymooning her husband Joe Swash and their children, following the couple's beautiful wedding on 24 July.

MORE: 9 Loose Women brides with very unexpected wedding dresses – best photos

On Tuesday, the Loose Women panelist shared a heartfelt post with her Instagram fans reminiscing over her special summer and revealing her emotions about her eldest two children Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, heading back to school soon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How Stacey transformed her home for dream wedding

Mum-of-four Stacey wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Happy Tuesday everyone. Last day with great grandma and the last week of the summer holidays and our honeymoon. Going to miss these pickles when they go back to school but I'm so grateful for the best time we've spent together.

"Also I can't wait to get back to bringing pickle cottage to life, crafting through the autumn and winter and coming on here every day, missed you all LOADS."

Stacey's honeymoon post

Underneath the photo of her youngest son Rex, two, smiling in a hot tub on holiday, she wrote: "The hot tub here is making me so excited to restore the hot tub at pickle cottage."

Parents will relate to Stacey's emotions about her kids returning to school – while we can tear our hair out one minute with them, the next you're sharing a wonderful family moment.

MORE: 'The Label Lady' Jemma Solomon reveals how to get organised for back to school – from uniforms to packed lunches

Photographer: Chelsea White

Stacey previously shared a photo of her three boys and husband Joe's son from his previous relationship all dressed up in their wedding suits.

She said: "Our Best Men. Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for. I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything. We love you all so much, more than you’ll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys."

MORE: Stacey Solomon's dad shares beautiful unseen photo from her wedding day

The former X Factor star also posted about her wedding ceremony: "Zachary walked me [down] the first part where we met Leighton, and he walked with me and Zach held my [train], and then Leighton and Zach walked me to dad for the last part of the walk.

"It meant so much to me that the big boys were a big part of standing by my side so much. More than they'll ever realise, when I've really needed them, and I never wanted them to forget how grateful I am. And how I wouldn't be who I am today without them."

Stacey and Joe first got together in 2015, with the actor popping the question on Christmas Eve in 2020. They had planned to tie the knot in July 2021 but delayed their nuptials when Stacey became pregnant with their youngest child, Rose, in order to celebrate with all of their children.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.