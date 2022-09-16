Stacey Solomon breaks silence after Queen's death - 'it's been an interesting week' The star took to social media

Stacey Solomon, 32, took to social media for the first time since the Queen passed away last Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star, who in the past has been critical of the royal family, shared a string of candid posts from inside her Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage, alongside her baby daughter Rose whom she and her husband Joe Swash welcomed last year.

In one of the clips shared by the star, she penned: "It's been an interesting week [laughing face emoji]. Joe's gone away for work for two weeks so I've just been trying to get into the swing of it all around work without him. Also…"

"...Leighton is in his last year of primary [school] so this week was the week that I had to book all of his open day appointments, applications and do walk arounds. One of the schools I had to sit in a queue at a certain time and try to book a slot to go and see it before the slots ran out. I felt like I was at Coachella or something. Anyone [else] find this secondary school process scary?"

Stacey shared a sweet photo of Rose and Teddy

Other photos she shared showed a sweet snap of her youngest alongside their adorable pup Teddy as well as a sweet clip of Rose trying to tell a story.

The star hasn't addressed the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and previously addressed her feelings toward the British monarchy in 2018 on an episode of Loose Women.

At the time, the doting mother said: "I just don’t get it. I don’t get any of it. I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same – it could be us four sitting there, I just don’t get it."

Rose was keen to share a story with her mum

Fellow panelist Jane Moore, 60, asked: "Do you mean, like, as royals, or as like, Kim Kardashian? Because for me, they’re becoming like celebrities."

Stacey replied: "To me that’s all they are." Jane continued: "The Queen, for me, is brilliant." Linda Robson agreed saying: "I love the Queen."

"But for what?" Stacey asked. Jane answered: "For duty, for responsibility…"

Linda continued: "She’s always worked really hard." Stacey replied: "But I would work really hard if the whole country paid for me to have like 12 houses, to work really hard".

