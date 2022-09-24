Stacey Solomon makes very candid comment about life without husband Joe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon took to social media with a candid confession about family life without her husband Joe Swash on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the Loose Women star, 32, penned the comment about her new husband alongside a sweet update of her son Rex, three, and her baby daughter Rose as they snuggled up on the bed.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon breaks silence since the Queen's death

The ITV star wrote: "Good Morning, I hope this brightens up your rainy Friday as much as it did mine. Since Joe’s been away the last couple of weeks these two have got so close to each other and every morning they get into bed with me (because it’s far too early to actually wake up.)

"They find each other for a snuggle… they may well be fighting over their toothbrushes within the hour but this little morning but is heaven. Happy Friday everyone, lots of love from Rex, Rose & Me."

Stacey shared the sweet update on social media

Friends and fans of the former X factor contestant took to the comments section of the sweet update. Mrs Hinch replied sweetly: "What life is all about, love you all," alongside two red love heart emojis.

Another follower added: "Look at their little happy faces! So so cute! Happy Friday @staceysolomon." A third said: "They’ll be the cutest pumpkins on the patch Stace, bless them (that’s sooo lovely they’ve got even closer)."

A fourth replied: "Too cute! And happy first day of autumn." The star is certainly settling into the new season as she has already started preparing her house for Halloween.

Stacey has put up her Halloween decorations already

On Wednesday, she uploaded a series of Instagram Stories posts again alongside Rex and baby Rose as well as, Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, which revealed them decorating their home ahead of the Autumn celebration.

Stacey and Co hung black witches' hats from the ceiling, which appear as though they are levitating thanks to clear wire and the family also added two life-sized skeletons.

On Friday, the presenter admitted she had relocated the skeletons to the coat closet while the boys weren't home because she kept getting startled by their presence.

