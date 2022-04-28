Stacey Solomon left emotional after baby Rose speaks her first word

Stacey Solomon hasn't been shy about sharing key moments from baby Rose's life, and on Thursday the young girl marked a major milestone.

In an adorable video, the Loose Women star revealed that the tot had said her first word, and rather adorably it was "mumma". Stacey had the cameras rolling when Rose said the word, and she got very excited upon hearing it and commended her "clever girl" for starting to speak. Rose continued to babble the word as Stacey got incredibly excited and showered her young girl in kisses.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon left emotional as baby Rose says her first word

In an emotional caption, the mum-of-four wrote: "M U M M A. The best feeling in the world. Rose has said her first word. And it's Mumma.

"My heart is so full. Coming home from work to this was just the best. All of the boys said Dadda first no matter how many times I secretly whispered mumma in their ears hoping they would learn it first."

She added: "Happy Thursday everyone. I hope this makes you smile as much as it has me tonight. Well done Rosey Posey, Mumma loves you so much."

Her fans shared her emotions, as many reacted to the heartwarming moment, as one said: "Ahhhhh love her so cute," and a second added: "Oh my! So, so magical, what a gorgeous post."

Stacey was thrilled that Rose was starting to talk

A third enthused: "Stop it, cutest video ever, she's so cute xxx," while a fourth joked: "You look like you're about to eat her, so bloody cute!!!!!!"

The presenter has had quite an emotional time as of late, and she was in tears earlier this week when she felt that she had found the perfect wedding dress.

The first photo showed Stacey looking tearful but happy as she smiled for a mirror selfie. She wore a veil and held the bodice of her dress against her chest. In the second photo, she was joined by her sister.

While Stacey confirmed in the caption she hadn't photographed her actual gown, the veil she is wearing for the photos appears covered in pearl and diamante detailing while the wedding dress features delicate lace in a floral design.

Stacey has been documenting Rose's life

"Today I Choose My Wedding Dress," the 32-year-old told her fans. "And I never want to forget this feeling…

"I've been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason… I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don't know! I wouldn't have done life any other way EVER.

"I'm so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old fashioned narratives make you feel that way don't they?"

Mum-of-four Stacey continued: "I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a 'thing' of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest 'thing' ever. My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes!

"I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. None of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today. And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it's the most special moment ever."

