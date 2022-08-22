'The Label Lady' Jemma Solomon reveals how to get organised for back to school – from uniforms to packed lunches Stacey Solomon's sister shares her top tips

Jemma Solomon's organised mindset is totally infectious.

After speaking to Stacey Solomon's older sister - aka Instagram's The Label Lady - about getting back-to-school ready, we too want to order uniforms, buy stationery and label everything RIGHT NOW.

We don't know about you, but getting the kids ready for the September term usually gets left right until the last week of August, when everything's sold out and a mad panic ensues.

'Where's your PE kit? Do you need a new pencil case? Do your shoes still fit?' asks every mum in Britain.

Jemma, who started her label-making business in January 2020 and shares her three children Darcy, nine, Mila, seven, and Hudson, four, with her husband Lee, tells HELLO! that she's been an organised person since her school days.

Jemma (right) with her sister Stacey Solomon

"I used to love organising my pencil case at the start of the term, covering my books and labelling them all," reveals Jemma. "It gave me such joy."

"My mum was the same," she adds. "In our house, the Lego was divided by people, plants, red bricks, yellow bricks… she used to love doing it."

Below, we speak to Jemma about her organised life as a mum-of-three for our Back to School digital issue guest-edited by Alesha Dixon. Plus, she shares her top tips for getting back-to-school ready…

You're known for your label-making business. Tell us how it all started…

"The company started in January 2020 on my husband's birthday. I'd had a labelling machine since 2017 and I'd always used it in the home as well as for my previous balloon business.

"I was working as a nurse in the NHS but I stepped away from full-time work and had more time in the home, so I started labelling more and found a real love for it.

"By the January, we were all sitting around the family table, and I was like, 'I can do this for a job'. My husband said, 'Go for it, do what makes you happy,' and it just went bang!"

Labelled lunchboxes and water bottles by Jemma

Is everything labelled in your home?

"Because I'm always showing new ideas, colours and fonts on my social media, my house ends up looking odd because I label absolutely everything!

"I don't have tons and tons of storage space in my house, so to avoid filling it up with stuff that I don't need, labelling is a great way to keep your things organised."

Your sister Stacey loves labelling too…

"I think we've literally labelled our world!"

You have three children. How do you find time to be so organised at home?

"It's a busy day – for example, I was out of the house at 6am today and Lee got the kids ready for school. I don't know how we do it. I feel like we make the most of time, so if we've got an hour there together, I'm like, 'Right, you do downstairs, I'll do upstairs' and we whiz through it all.

"We try and keep on top of things. At birthdays and Christmas, we don't buy our kids loads of toys because they get enough from everyone else, and prior to that, we have a big sort-out because I can't store it all. We give a lot of stuff to charity and the pre-school. Over the summer holidays, I'll go through all of the kids' wardrobes and anything that doesn't fit will go to charity.

"Don't get me wrong though, my house gets as messy as the next person – kids are walking tornados!"

How do you get organised for back to school?

"I try and get organised at the start of the summer holidays. Otherwise, if I left it until mid-August, it would be a complete panic. Hudson starts school in September and I've already started to buy his uniform. If you leave it until mid-August, none of the shops have got your child's size or the right colour.

"If I just get a little bit every time I go to the shops over the next few weeks, it's done.

"I go through all of their lunchboxes and water bottles and make sure I've got everything ready. Then it's out of the way, I don't have to think about it and I can enjoy my summer without having to worry about the school situation."

Some of Jemma's fantastic labels

"I always order a size bigger in the school-branded cardigans and roll up the sleeves. Touch wood, so far, I've always got two years' use out of them - and I know for a fact that my children lose at least eight cardigans between them, no matter how labelled they are.

"The only thing I leave until the last minute is the school shoes. About two and half weeks before term starts, I'll take them to get shoes. You never know when a child will have a growth spurt with their feet.

"Then with labelling the uniforms, I've got so many pretty label designs but it's about consistency, especially with younger children… Pick something they like so they learn their name. Keep everything labelled and it will make your life easier."

What are your tips for last-minute back-to-school prep?

"Write down everything you need. Lists are really important, especially if you've got more than one child. Schools send out a uniform list but sometimes those lists are a bit overwhelming; it can be easier to make your own list.

"Go through your child's wardrobe and see what you've already got and what's to be given away, then write your list.

"Buy things little and often, like when you're at the supermarket doing food shopping – try not to leave it to the very last day. All of the washing and ironing can be done in the last couple of weeks."

What's a typical school morning like in your house?

"Obviously, they're normal children and no child wants to get up in the morning!

"I lay the uniforms out the night before and get their PE stuff ready if it's PE the next day. I encourage them to do it too. I'm a big advocate for my children having their own responsibilities.

"We do the packed lunches the night before as well, as much as you can, so getting ready is quick in the mornings. Lee and I are a good team."

Jemma and her husband Lee

"Hudson starts school in September and I've just labelled his wardrobe saying 'pants', 'socks' etc and with images too because he can't read yet. He knows by the images where his clothes are.

"He loves it and he's so proud that he can get himself dressed. Even when he comes in, I say, 'Go and put your shoes in your wardrobe' and he knows which bit to put them in."

What are your tips for doing packed lunches?

"To be fair, packed lunches are quite boring! Sometimes playing it safe is the best way because you don't want them to waste food. As long as they're eating a balanced lunch meal then that's good.

"My fridge is quite organised. I have everything laid out in there so you can literally just go and take whatever you need.

"I try and mix it up a bit with sandwich fillings. I cut up carrots and cucumber and keep them in the fridge so it's easy to grab a handful and pop it in the lunchbox.

"I also have a cupboard at home where all the water bottles and lunchboxes go. I call it a 'lunch area'. You can put all your little plastic storage pots in it too."

Back to school labelling from Jemma's company

Do you feel more relaxed when everything is in its place?

"It's a worry gone, isn't it? I know we see these aesthetically pleasing Instagram homes and it's great to watch – but it's not always about that. It's about having order and what works for you.

"If you've got an under-sink cupboard with pipes at the back and it looks ugly, but you've got everything organised in there, it doesn't matter that it looks ugly because it's the calm in front that's important."

Do you have a secret messy cupboard like Monica in Friends?

"I have one drawer! My children have definitely got Monica drawers. You know when you tidy up and discover where they've stored their hidden crisp packets and things they're not allowed to eat in the bedroom…"

Do other mums ask you for organisational tips or labels?

"I have mums at the school who buy my labels and I love it when I see an order come through. Or if I'm at the school gate and I see one of the children a labelled water bottle – it's a strange and lovely feeling because someone's believed in your product."

How are you feeling about Hudson starting school in September?

"He's my youngest so naturally, I'm sad because I don't think we'll have another baby. I can't believe that I have no more babies!

"I'm so happy and grateful that I've got three beautiful children and I know that he's going to love school. They're all at the same school and they'll play together at lunchtime."

Follow Jemma Solomon on Instagram @label.lady.1 and visit her online shop at thelabellady.shop