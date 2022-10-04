Kelly Osbourne finally confirms gender of her first baby The Osbournes star is expecting her first child

Kelly Osbourne finally confirmed the gender of her first child that she's expecting with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, talking about her support system during her pregnancy, she officially revealed that she was giving birth to a boy.

"I mean, he's told everyone," Kelly said of her dad Ozzy Osbourne proudly talking about her child, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy.

"It's the first -- out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," she added, given her brother Jack Osbourne is a father to four girls.

Kelly also said: "[Ozzy] wants to buy, like, 'We're gonna get him air rifles,' and I'm like, 'No, you're not. No, you're not. Absolutely not!'"

Kelly announced her pregnancy in May

The reality TV star even gushed about how her brother has been her biggest support system during the pregnancy while Sid is on tour.

"I check in on baby Maple and they check in on me to see where I am -- and they were pregnant the same time, she just came a few months earlier, so it's kind of like he's been my crash test dummy.

"Everything that he's doing, I'm like, 'OK, how do you do that?' and, 'That's how you burp the baby?'" she quipped. "I feel clueless, I really do. But I feel like once everything happens, it will become like second nature. But it has been a great help."

She enjoys spending time with her brother's four kids

Jack and his fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child together, Maple Artemis Osbourne, back in July, while Jack is also dad to Pearl, Andy, and Minnie with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

