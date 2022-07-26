Kelly Osbourne reveals surprising change at family home since becoming pregnant with her first child The star is six months pregnant

Kelly Osbourne has given very few updates since revealing the news that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, but on Monday she detailed a big change in her life since becoming pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter revealed that her four dogs have helped her feel "so protected" after they began sleeping in her bed since the beginning of her pregnancy.

"Ever since I became pregnant, all the dogs started sleeping in bed with me… I love it," she said. She then added: "They check on me all night. I feel so protected."

Kelly has rarely posted about her pregnancy since revealing the happy news back in May. Back then, the 33-year-old told her followers: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Kelly shared a picture showing her dogs sleeping on her bed

Kelly's dad, however, recently spoke out about her, revealing that she is currently six months pregnant and "big" and "beautiful".

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while attending San Diego's Comic Con last week, the rocker said: "Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it."

He added: "The first thing that I'm gonna buy is a microphone."

Kelly announced her pregnancy back in May

Kelly reflected on her upcoming motherhood eight weeks ago, when she shared her last post on Instagram, which celebrated a year of sobriety.

"What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"