Pregnant Kelly Osbourne reveals secret health battle ahead of due date

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes after suffering from rapid weight gain, fatigue, and swelling in her ankles during her third trimester of pregnancy.

The 37-year-old admitted that she first blamed herself for her condition after her pregnancy cravings saw her increase her sugar intake. "At first I thought it was something that I had done," she told People. "I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

According to the Mayo Clinic, gestational diabetes affects how your cells use sugar (glucose) and can cause high blood sugar that can affect your pregnancy and your baby's health.

"This whole pregnancy, I've had no cravings except for sugar, which is something I've never had before," Kelly, who's expecting her first baby with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, admitted. "I wasn't eating right," she added.

"The number one thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks and it was juice," she explained.

"Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed."

Kelly is now in her third trimester

Since overhauling her diet to eliminate sugar and restrict carbohydrates, Kelly has noticed a vast improvement in her health.

"I've lost 10 pounds while pregnant," she revealed. "I had pregnancy acne, I cut the sugar out and it completely went away. I haven't had to wear compression socks once since I cut the sugar out, which is unreal for pregnancy.

"I just have more energy. I'm sleeping better. You don't realize what it's doing to you until you take it away is all I can say."

Kelly and Sid are expecting their first baby together

Kelly and Sid revealed their pregnancy in May after making their relationship Instagram official in January.

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a mumma," she captioned an image of her ultrasound photo posted to Instagram. "To say that I'm happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

